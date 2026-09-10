For Eala, family played a crucial role. She particularly acknowledged her grandfather, who introduced her to tennis when she was only four years old. What started during childhood eventually developed into years of demanding training and a commitment to pursuing the sport professionally.

“My grandfather and my family have laid out a great foundation for me,” Eala shared.

The Filipina tennis star also spoke about the intensity of her preparation, saying it equipped her not only physically but mentally for the pressures that accompany competition at a high level.

Growing up in the Philippines, where tennis competes for attention with more widely followed sports, Eala’s journey required persistence and an environment that encouraged her ambitions. The support she received from her family became an important part of that journey.

Her rise has since taken her far beyond the courts where she first learned the game, turning Eala into one of the most prominent Filipino names in international tennis.

Yet amid the growing attention surrounding her career, Eala’s reflections reveal that her story remains deeply connected to the people who were there at the beginning.

Behind every match, milestone and breakthrough is a foundation established years ago—one that Eala continues to carry with her each time she steps onto the court.