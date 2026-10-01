Five aggregate operators in Infanta, Quezon, have lost their authority to operate after environmental regulators found their crushing facilities lacked the required Mineral Processing Permit (MPP).

The Infanta municipal government identified the affected entities as Reina Readymix Construction OPC, Ultrarocks Corporation, Frepa Aggregates Trading, MCDC Hauling Services/Gravel and Sand, and Sta. Clara International Corporation.

The Business Permits and Licensing Section cancelled their business permits pursuant to Memorandum No. 2026-393 issued by Mayor Lord Arnel “L.A.” Ruanto on 29 September.

The municipal action followed a cease-and-desist order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources after its Composite Monitoring Team conducted a field investigation on 9 and 10 September.

According to the local government, the inspection covered four crushing plants and one mobile crusher and found that the operators did not have the MPP required under the implementing rules of Republic Act 7942, or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

The LGU stressed that an Environmental Compliance Certificate and an Industrial Sand and Gravel Permit do not take the place of the separate permit required for mineral processing operations.

Infanta officials said the enforcement action was undertaken in coordination with the DENR and the provincial government as part of efforts to regulate quarrying activities and ensure the responsible use of the town’s natural resources.

The municipal government publicly announced the enforcement action on 1 October.