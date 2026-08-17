More than 5 million people across 10 regions have been affected by torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported Monday.
OCD information officer Diego Mariano said 5,084,667 people, or 1,450,747 families, have been affected in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Calabarzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and Mimaropa.
Of the total, 24,893 people, or 7,182 families, were staying in 523 evacuation centers.
The OCD also reported 23 deaths, 17 injuries and one missing person due to the inclement weather.
Benguet recorded the highest death toll with 15 fatalities, followed by Rizal and Batangas with three each, and La Union and Quezon with one each.
The OCD said 182 houses were totally damaged, while 1,681 sustained partial damage.
Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P3.45 billion, while agricultural losses reached P689.66 million.
The government has so far provided P734.11 million worth of assistance to affected communities, the OCD said.