Of the total, 24,893 people, or 7,182 families, were staying in 523 evacuation centers.

The OCD also reported 23 deaths, 17 injuries and one missing person due to the inclement weather.

Benguet recorded the highest death toll with 15 fatalities, followed by Rizal and Batangas with three each, and La Union and Quezon with one each.

The OCD said 182 houses were totally damaged, while 1,681 sustained partial damage.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at P3.45 billion, while agricultural losses reached P689.66 million.

The government has so far provided P734.11 million worth of assistance to affected communities, the OCD said.