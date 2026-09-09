Born on 15 May 1938, Hilado initially dreamed of becoming a lawyer. His path eventually led him to the theater, where he trained under Dom Bernardo “Bobby” Maria Perez and honed his craft as a student at Ateneo de Manila University. He also worked as a stage actor and director before establishing himself as the country’s leading lighting designer.

In hundreds of productions, Hilado combined technical precision with an understanding of drama, dance, and literature. He believed lighting design should not be confused with simple illumination. For him, effective theatrical lighting had to be functional, aesthetically pleasing, convenient to operate, and cost-efficient. More importantly, it had to serve the production rather than call attention to itself.

Hilado worked with many of the country’s professional dance and theater companies, particularly the Bayanihan Philippine National Folk Dance Company and Ballet Philippines. His lighting accompanied Bayanihan on international tours and helped present Philippine dance and culture to audiences abroad.

He served as technical director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and later as theater director of the Folk Arts Theater and director of the CCP Theater Operations Department. In these positions, he introduced and strengthened systems for lighting design and technical theater, many of which continued to guide the institution’s stage practices long after his tenure.

His artistry also extended beyond conventional performance spaces. Hilado created lighting designs for churches, monuments, public buildings, and Philippine pavilions at international expositions. Among his notable projects were The Malinta Tunnel Experience on Corregidor Island and The Martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal, the light-and-sound presentation surrounding the sculptural tableau at Rizal Park.

Just as important as his productions was the generation of theater workers he trained. His mentorship helped develop lighting designers and technical practitioners who carried forward his standards of discipline, safety, creativity, and professionalism.

Hilado received the Gawad CCP for Excellence in Lighting Design and Technical Theater in 1997, becoming the first recipient in the category. He was also honored with the Centennial Artist Award and CCP Centennial Honors for the Arts in 1998, and was named a Living Legend of Philippine Theater in 2011.

Hilado died on 23 December 2015, at the age of 77. His legacy remains visible whenever light becomes an active storyteller—quietly shaping what audiences see, feel and remember.