Born in Manila on April 9, 1915, Formoso spent part of his childhood in Ilagan, Isabela, before completing his secondary education at the Ateneo de Manila. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Santo Tomas in 1937 and passed the licensure examination in 1939, becoming the ninety-ninth architect entered in the country’s Roll of Architects.

He began his career as an apprentice at the firm of Andres Luna de San Pedro and later worked with National Artist for Architecture Pablo S. Antonio. These experiences helped shape an architectural practice that combined technical discipline, artistic sensitivity and an understanding of the Philippine environment.

Formoso belonged to the generation that rebuilt and transformed the country after the war. He embraced the modernist principle that form should follow function, but adapted it to local climate, materials and ways of living. Deep eaves, overhangs, recessed windows and provisions for natural ventilation protected interiors from tropical sun and rain. Concrete and steel were balanced by adobe, hardwood and other materials that gave his buildings warmth and a distinct sense of place.

He described his architectural style as the “sierra skyscape,” distinguished by strong horizontal lines, bold forms, textured surfaces, and balanced proportions. Underlying it was his belief that architecture should pursue beauty, fulfill its social responsibility and remain simple.

Among his major works are the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Main Complex, Asian Institute of Management, Philippine National Bank Financial Center, Bank of America-Lepanto Building, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Manila Garden Hotel and Pacific Star Building. Many of these structures helped shape Makati and Metro Manila as they emerged as centers of commerce, finance, education, and hospitality.

Formoso was equally influential in the organization of architectural practice. In 1973, he transformed his sole proprietorship into Gabriel Formoso and Partners, bringing together architects selected for their competence, integrity and commitment to quality. The practice later became GF and Partners Architects and continued to carry his professional values after his retirement and death.

His achievements earned him the Republic Cultural Heritage Award in Architecture, the Professional Regulation Commission’s Outstanding Architect of the Year award and the Likha Award, the highest distinction conferred by the United Architects of the Philippines.

Formoso’s legacy rises across the urban landscape—in buildings that remain functional, recognizable, and responsive to their surroundings. As National Artist, he is honored not only for giving form to a modernizing Philippines, but also for showing how modern architecture could remain attentive to climate, community, and Filipino life.