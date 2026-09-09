Born on 5 May 1950, in the barangay of Fabrica, Sagay City, Alvarado grew up amid hardship. His father was a sign painter, while his mother operated a roadside canteen. The early loss of his parents and his encounters with poverty and violence would later inform his socially committed art.

In 1969, he entered the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts as a scholar. Although he remained for only one semester, his exposure to political discussions strengthened his activism. After returning to Negros, he became involved with progressive artists’ organizations and used paintings, posters, comics, and cartoons to make social messages accessible to ordinary people.

Alvarado developed an unmistakable visual language rooted in Negros. Among his most enduring subjects is the sakada, or seasonal sugarcane worker. Sugarcane itself becomes a powerful and shifting symbol in his work—a cross, nail, thorn, spear, staff or instrument of punishment. Through these images, he reveals the human cost of an industry that has shaped the wealth, landscape and social divisions of his home province.

In 1986, Alvarado co-founded Black Artists in Asia, a Negros-based collective committed to socially engaged and community-centered art. The group helped establish the Visayan Islands Visual Arts Exhibition and Conference, or VIVA EXCON, which became an important platform connecting artists across the Visayas.

His work has been presented in numerous exhibitions in the Philippines and abroad. He represented the country at the Asia-Pacific Triennial in Brisbane in 1993 and participated in major exhibitions in Japan, Singapore, Australia and the United States. Among his notable works are Masskara Queen (1988), Hulat Sweldo (1994), Ginsugdan nga Waay Katapusan (1994), Ang Lagare ni Kumpare (1997) and Urban Poor (1999). The last two won grand prizes at the Philip Morris Philippine Art Awards.

Alvarado also received the Cultural Center of the Philippines Thirteen Artists Award in 1992. But his legacy extends beyond museums, prizes and exhibitions. Through organizations such as Pintor Kulapol and Syano Artlink, he mentored young people and encouraged residents of Sagay to participate in painting, filmmaking, performance and environmental projects.

Fondly known as “Maestro Nune,” Alvarado brought art out of the gallery and returned it to the community that shaped him. His National Artist recognition honors a practice in which painting becomes testimony—an art that remembers suffering, celebrates survival and gives the people of Negros monumental presence.