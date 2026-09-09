The shipment was traced to a private seaport in Mariveles, Bataan, prompting operatives from the Regional Special Operations Group and Regional Intelligence Division 3 to conduct surveillance.

At about 8:30 p.m., authorities saw several trailer trucks carrying 40-foot container vans leave the port one after another. Police positioned along identified routes intercepted seven trucks in Abucay, two in Limay and one in Orion, all in Bataan, as well as five in Lubao, Pampanga.

Police said the trucks contained suspected illicit cigarettes with an estimated combined value of P960 million, subject to final inventory and verification.

“This follow-up operation prevented another substantial volume of suspected illicit cigarettes from reaching the market,” Mendez said.

“More importantly, we are pursuing the source and the people behind their movement and distribution because illegal trade affects government revenues, legitimate businesses, and ultimately our communities.”

PRO3 said it was coordinating with concerned agencies on the verification and disposition of the seized products and the filing of charges against those found liable.