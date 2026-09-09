The policy aims to give the Philippines greater room to set its priorities, build partnerships that benefit Filipinos and avoid zero-sum choices amid competition among major powers.

Lazaro described the country's foreign policy under the Marcos administration as “principled, pragmatic, and clear-eyed.”

The strategy comes as geopolitical competition increasingly affects supply chains, energy and food security, climate and emerging technologies. Lazaro characterized the global environment through three U's: upheaval, uncertainty and unpredictability.

“The global architecture is experiencing profound structural strain, intensifying geopolitical competition, weaponized supply chains, energy and food volatility, climate shocks, and accelerating technological rivalries are no longer distant risks,” she said.

For the Philippines, strategic resilience means being able to withstand external shocks, protect its sovereign rights and broaden diplomatic and economic relationships rather than retreat into defensive nationalism.

“It demands strategic resilience, the sovereign capability to anticipate disruptions, absorb external shocks, defend our rights, and expand our diplomatic horizons,” Lazaro said.

Economic security

The strategy rests on two tracks: modernizing traditional alliances and broadening the country's global partnerships.

The United States remains a key part of the Philippines' diplomatic and security architecture, with the alliance increasingly expanding into economic cooperation.

“National security and economic security are inseparable,” Lazaro said.

“As I always say, to be security strong, the Philippines must also be economically strong.”

Among the initiatives driving the alliance into the geoeconomic sphere are the Luzon Economic Corridor and the Philippines' engagement in the US-led initiative Pax Silica, which seeks to strengthen the country's position in the global technology value chain.

At the same time, Manila is seeking to diversify its partners, sources of capital and markets to reduce its vulnerability to geopolitical and economic disruptions.

“In today's world, economic diplomacy is a national defense by another name. Strategic resilience also demands that we avoid over-dependence on any single partner, capital source, or market. A nation with diversified relationships possesses greater diplomatic maneuverability,” Lazaro added.