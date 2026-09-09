“And lastly, ito pong unfilled positions of almost 100,000 positions in the DOH, more than 9,000 positions remain unfilled. Sana po’y matugunan rin po ito,” Go said.

He called on the department to provide more opportunities for doctors, nurses and other health professionals who want to work in the Philippines.

“Sana po’y matugunan rin po ito, na marami, para sa mga health workers natin na dito na lang pong manilbihan sa ating bayan,” he said.

Go acknowledged that many Filipino health workers seek jobs overseas because of better career opportunities and more stable pay. He said working abroad, however, often requires prolonged separation from their families.

“Hindi po nababayaran ng lungkot. Alam ko ilan sa kanila ayaw pong mapalayo sa pamilya, kung mayroon silang maayos at stable na trabaho, lalong-lalo na po ’yung mga health workers natin na gusto pong manerbisyo rin po dito sa ating bayan,” Go said.

He said filling vacancies, providing adequate compensation and benefits, and ensuring stable working conditions could encourage more medical professionals to remain in the Philippines.

Go also stressed that investments in hospitals, health centers and other medical facilities must be supported by sufficient personnel.

He pushed for the completion and operation of health facilities, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas where residents often travel long distances for medical care.

The senator also renewed his call for the payment of benefits owed to qualified health workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go cited unresolved claims for Health Emergency Allowances, which had been discussed during hearings of the Senate Committee on Health.

“Kung validated naman, services rendered naman, at pinagpawisan ng ating mga health workers, sana’y bigyan natin sila ng importansya,” he said.

He also paid tribute to medical frontliners for their service during the pandemic.

“Kayo po ’yung hero ng pandemya. Kayo lahat mga medical frontliners, doctors lahat, kayo po ’yung hero ng pandemya. Hindi po natin mararating itong kinaroroonan natin kung hindi po dahil sa inyo,” Go said.

Go, a former chair and current vice chair of the Senate health committee, said strengthening and retaining the health workforce was necessary to achieve universal health care.