The caravan will start at 9:30 a.m. at the second level of SM City La Union, offering participants opportunities to explore job openings, meet potential employers, and gain practical knowledge through mentorship sessions, learning activities, and networking.

Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs will also be able to learn about business strategies, tools, and government programs that can help them establish or expand their ventures.

The initiative is part of efforts to bring employment and entrepreneurship opportunities closer to communities, particularly those outside major business centers.

SM City La Union is positioning the event as a platform where residents can access opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and professional development without having to travel far from their communities.

Students, fresh graduates, professionals, job seekers, aspiring entrepreneurs, and business owners from La Union and neighboring provinces are encouraged to attend the event.

Registration is free and may be completed through Go Negosyo’s online registration form.