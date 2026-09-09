The larger facility now houses the Visa Philippines Solution Center, consolidating the company’s administrative, financial, and technology functions under a 24/7 operating model while providing room for further expansion.

“Today’s workplace plays a far more strategic role in organizational performance. Large companies are increasingly looking for spaces that can bring more of their operations together while giving them the flexibility to grow over time,” said Alexis Ortiga, Vice President and Business Unit Head for SM Offices.

Visa’s expansion also signals continued demand from multinational companies for premium office space in the country despite shifts in workplace arrangements.

“Expanding to Four E-com Center was a natural decision as we continue to grow our business and support our people,” said Chari Dela Cruz, Vice President, Global Managed Services and Visa Philippines Solution Center Site Lead.

“The E-com campus offers a strategic, well-connected location with the accessibility and amenities that make it an ideal environment for our growing team.”

Four E-com Center is a LEED Gold-certified premium office development comprising three crystalline towers with an all-glass façade.

Designed by global architecture firm Arquitectonica, the development also features a fifth-level open-air sky garden.

The property is part of SM Prime’s E-com office campus at the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City, developed to cater to large multinational and business process outsourcing companies.

SM Prime has continued to expand the campus, including through the P5-billion SixE-com Center, which will add more than 60,000 square meters of premium leasable space.

Four E-com Center is directly connected to SM Mall of Asia through an all-weather bridgeway and is located near Lanson Place, a premium hotel and serviced residence with meeting and event facilities.