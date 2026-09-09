Barbie admitted that one of her earliest challenges was separating the professional actress from the excited fan in her.

“Ang hirap mag-prepare kapag nai-starstruck ka,” Barbie said.

She compared reporting to the set to having a daily encounter with her favorite star—except she also had scenes to deliver and a character to portray.

“Parang everyday parang mayroon kang meet and greet with your idol tapos kailangan mong mag-work, so minsan iisipin mo ano ba uunahin mo, yung work mo o pagiging fangirl mo,” she recalled.

Rather than allowing the excitement to distract her, Barbie turned it into motivation. She studied her material thoroughly and arrived prepared, especially knowing that she would be exchanging emotionally demanding scenes with one of Philippine entertainment’s most enduring stars.

Her discipline eventually earned a playful compliment from Sharon herself, who called Barbie their “walking script.”

“Kapag mayroon kaming nalilimutan na lines, alam niya,” Sharon said, acknowledging her younger co-star’s familiarity with their material.

Interestingly, Barbie said being starstruck never translated into being afraid of Sharon. Their first encounter immediately broke whatever barrier she might have expected between them.

According to Barbie, Sharon warmly greeted her with, “Finally magkaka-work na tayo. Anak ko!”

That affectionate welcome established their relationship even before cameras started rolling. Barbie joked that she suddenly became Sharon’s “anak” right from their first meeting.

The collaboration also carried sentimental value because Barbie’s admiration for Sharon is something she shares with her mother.

“Mas fangirl at na-fulfill po ang pagiging fangirl namin ng Nanay ko,” she said.

Once production began, admiration gave way to an equally important discovery: Barbie saw firsthand Sharon’s commitment to the creative process. She praised the veteran star for working closely with their directors and making sure the cast remained aligned in interpreting their scenes.

“Wala pong disagreement. And sobrang in awe po ako palagi with Mama Sharon, kasi super diligent niya sa aming directors,” Barbie shared.

That comfortable relationship off-camera provides an interesting contrast to the conflict audiences will see onscreen.

In Honor Thy Mother, Sharon and Barbie portray women connected by blood but separated by years of complicated history. Their reunion does not simply heal old wounds; it brings buried tensions to the surface and transforms mother and daughter into formidable opponents.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Jojo Saguin, the series also features John Estrada, Khalil Ramos, Tonton Gutierrez and Mercedes Cabral. The project brings together ABS-CBN Studios and GMA for its Prime Video release.

For Barbie, however, Honor Thy Mother will always carry another distinction. It was the project that allowed her to stop watching Sharon Cuneta from afar and finally stand across from her as a fellow actress.

Honor Thy Mother premieres on Prime Video on September 11.