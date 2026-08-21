“I’m trying, pero ang hirap talaga magpapayat,” she wrote, mentioning insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances among the challenges she has been facing.

Her message went beyond explaining her own situation. Shaira appealed for greater sensitivity when discussing another person’s body, pointing out that outsiders rarely know the complete story behind someone’s physical changes.

“You never really know what someone is going through,” she stressed. “If you have nothing nice to say, then please just keep it to yourself.”

Shaira also directly addressed speculation that she is expecting a baby, making it clear that the rumors are untrue.

“I am not yet pregnant,” she stated, adding that when the time comes, the news will come directly from her and her partner.

Despite trying not to let negative remarks affect her, Shaira admitted that she also experiences insecurities and personal struggles.

“I’m only human. I gain weight, I struggle, and I have insecurities too,” she shared.

Ultimately, Shaira turned an uncomfortable experience into a reminder about compassion, emphasizing that people should think carefully before making judgments about someone else’s body or personal circumstances.

“A little kindness goes a long way,” she concluded, accompanying her message with the hashtag #StopBodyShaming.