For Alex and Mikee, the arrival of Isaac is especially meaningful, with the new mom describing their son as the answer to their prayers.

“Thank you Jesus, for a successful CS delivery and for giving us our answered prayer, our son Isaac,” Alex wrote as she shared heartwarming glimpses of their newborn.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love as friends, supporters and followers celebrated the milestone with the couple.

Alex and Mikee married in November 2020 and have been open about their desire to build a family. Their journey toward parenthood had its share of deeply emotional moments, making Isaac’s arrival an especially significant blessing for the couple.

Now officially parents, Alex and Mikee are embracing a completely new season of their lives—one centered on their little boy.

With the simple but powerful words “our answered prayer,” Alex captured what Isaac Gerard’s arrival means to their family: the fulfillment of a dream they had long hoped and prayed for.