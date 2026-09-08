Following the hearing, Mallonga confirmed the outcome of the proceedings and maintained that the lawmaker is innocent.

“So we can just send a report on the status of the case, which is this afternoon. The court conducted arraignment and pre-trial. ‘Yun lang, ‘no? So among the pre-trial matters is the setting of the dates. So the trial will be pushing through,” Mallonga said in an ambush interview.

When asked about the plea and the actual allegation against Teodoro, the legal counsel denied the accusations.

“Of course, I can safely say that he did not do it,” Mallonga said.

The lawyer also emphasized that the lawmaker is ready to abide by the court's entire legal process, as the trial is scheduled to begin this month.

“So, all we can say is that Congressman Teodoro will abide by the process and we trust in that process," the lawyer added, noting that the case hearing is expected to begin this late September.

It can be recalled that the cases stemmed from the complaints of two female police officers who were previously assigned as Teodoro's close-in security.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed the said case in court after finding sufficient grounds or probable cause against the lawmaker. NEIL ALCOBER