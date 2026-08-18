Teodoro’s legal counsel, Alma Mallonga, questioned why the resolution was not prepared or signed by the DOJ panel that conducted the investigation into the complaints.

Mallonga said the complaints underwent investigation and hearings before a DOJ panel, with the proceedings concluding more than seven years ago.

“That is why it is surprising that a resolution exists which was not crafted or signed by the DOJ panel that conducted the investigation. Instead, it was made and signed by another state prosecutor,” Mallonga said.

“Because of this, it is reasonable to assume that the original investigation report and recommendation of the DOJ panel to dismiss the complaints against Cong. Marcy were altered,” she added.

The DOJ resolution stated that issues concerning the credibility of the accusations and Teodoro’s defenses should be resolved during trial.

Mallonga said Teodoro was prepared to face the charges in court.

“Cong. Marcy accepts the opportunity to trial the complaint against him. Until this is heard and a decision is reached where the lies are exposed and the truth is revealed, the defamation and uncertainty will only continue,” she said.

“The reality is that many enemies want this to happen. Cong. Marcy is innocent. And he is ready to face the entire legal process so that the truth will come out as soon as possible,” Mallonga added.

The DOJ earlier confirmed that the five criminal cases had been filed before the Marikina Regional Trial Court. The cases are now under the court’s jurisdiction.