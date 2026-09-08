“The establishment of the MLAO reinforces the State’s mandate under the Constitution and Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, to protect the rights and overall welfare of Filipino seafarers and promote their full employment and equal opportunities in the maritime industry,” DOLE said.

The office will provide legal assistance, conciliation, dispute settlement, workers’ education and employment services for Filipino seafarers.

The MLAO will operate under the Office of the Labor Secretary and will include representatives from the National Labor Relations Commission, National Conciliation and Mediation Board, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Bureau of Working Conditions, Bureau of Labor Relations, Bureau of Local Employment, Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns and DOLE Legal Service.

DOLE said the office will help ensure the fair and speedy resolution and enforcement of decisions involving salaries, wages, statutory benefits and death and disability claims of seafarers.

It will also coordinate conciliation, mediation and arbitration of employment disputes under the Single Entry Approach.

The office is tasked with helping seafarers obtain legal representation through the Labor Attorney’s Office or, when outside its jurisdiction, through the Public Attorney’s Office, Integrated Bar of the Philippines legal aid program or accredited law school legal aid clinics.

The MLAO will also strengthen pre-employment, employment and post-employment assistance, including partnerships with maritime schools and industry stakeholders for skills upgrading and career development.

Employment referrals will be provided through PhilJobNet, Public Employment Service Offices and job fairs.

The office will also connect displaced, repatriated, retiring or injured seafarers and their families to livelihood and self-employment programs, including the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program.