But beyond the fashion and glamour, Czarina said the occasion was particularly meaningful because it celebrated Filipino excellence on an international platform.

“Celebrating the talent and heart of Filipinos here at the Manila International Film Festival,” she shared on social media.

For Czarina, attending the event for the first time was also an opportunity to recognize the creative team responsible for preparing her red-carpet look.

“It was my first year attending and I want to give huge shout out to Ghelo Garcia (gown) and Cindy Zamora (glam) for making sure I had one heck of an entrance,” she wrote.

She also thanked Mister Global USVI for accompanying her during the occasion.

Czarina joined personalities from the entertainment and creative industries at the festival, which celebrated Filipino cinema and recognized outstanding performances and filmmaking achievements.

The beauty queen likewise congratulated Lisa Lew and the MIFF team for staging another successful edition of the event.

“Congratulations Miss Lisa Lew and the rest of the #MIFF staff for another successful event!” she said.

Photos of her first MIFF experience were captured by Nilo Sembrano of Three Kings Media.

For Czarina, the evening became another opportunity to proudly represent Filipino beauty and talent beyond the pageant stage. Her glamorous MIFF debut showed that whether she is wearing a sash or walking a film festival red carpet, she knows how to command attention while celebrating the achievements of fellow Filipinos.