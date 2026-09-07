'Spring Awakening' to bring its rock and rebellion back in 2027
The acclaimed rock musical returns for a limited February 2027 run after earning 17 Gawad Buhay citations.
The acclaimed rock musical returns for a limited February 2027 run after earning 17 Gawad Buhay citations.
Fresh off 17 Gawad Buhay Award citations, Spring Awakening is set to return to the stage for a limited rerun in February 2027. The Sandbox Collective brings the acclaimed local production to The Black Box at The Proscenium Theater in Rockwell Center, Makati City.
Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial play, the musical features a book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Grammy Award-nominated artist Duncan Sheik. The production originally won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The 2026 production featured Sheena Belarmino as Wendla, Nacho Tambunting and Alex Diaz as Melchior, Nic Chien and Omar Uddin as Moritz, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Ana Abad Santos as Adult Woman, and Audie Gemora as Adult Man. The ensemble included Angia Laurel, Angelo Martinez, Vino Mabalot, Jam Binay, Mijon Cortez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Elian Dominguez, and Davy Narciso.
Set in 19th-century Germany, the story follows a group of teenagers navigating questions about sex, morality, and their changing bodies. Driven by an alternative rock score, the characters collide with parents, schools, and a conservative society that offers few honest answers in their effort to be heard.
Beyond the stage, the 2027 rerun supports The Sandbox Collective’s education and advocacy initiatives.
Gawad Buhay nominee Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan leads the production as director, with Ejay Yatco serving as musical director. The creative team includes choreographer Nunoy Van Den Burgh, intimacy director Missy Maramara, assistant director Gabbi Campomanes, set designer Wika Nadera, costume designer Raven Ong, and lighting designer D Cortezano.
Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY, USA, the limited run will announce ticket information soon.