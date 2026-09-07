Set in 19th-century Germany, the story follows a group of teenagers navigating questions about sex, morality, and their changing bodies. Driven by an alternative rock score, the characters collide with parents, schools, and a conservative society that offers few honest answers in their effort to be heard.

Beyond the stage, the 2027 rerun supports The Sandbox Collective’s education and advocacy initiatives.

Gawad Buhay nominee Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan leads the production as director, with Ejay Yatco serving as musical director. The creative team includes choreographer Nunoy Van Den Burgh, intimacy director Missy Maramara, assistant director Gabbi Campomanes, set designer Wika Nadera, costume designer Raven Ong, and lighting designer D Cortezano.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY, USA, the limited run will announce ticket information soon.