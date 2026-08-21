'Ambon, Ulan, Baha' brings environmental crisis back to the MET
The landmark zarzuela returns to the stage with a new production, modern theater technology, and a story about the devastating cost of forest destruction.
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The landmark zarzuela returns to the stage with a new production, modern theater technology, and a story about the devastating cost of forest destruction.
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The original ethno-pop-rock zarzuela Ambon, Ulan, Baha returns to the Manila stage this September, starring CJ Navato as Nonoy, Thea Astley as Inday, Anton Juan as Don Calixto, and Rendell Sanchez as Doctor Anton. The production brings a powerful message about environmental crisis to the historic Metropolitan Theater (MET) on 26 and 27 September 2026.
First written in 1976 as Kaingin and expanded into a full zarzuela in 1978, the plot follows young lovers Nonoy and Inday in the fictional Barrio Magubat. Their lives are upended when a logging operation backed by Don Calixto strips the forest, leading to a catastrophic flood that reshapes their entire community.
The ensemble features Nazer Salcedo (Kapitan Berto), Onyl Torres (Mang Pedro), Shermaine Santiago (Nana Ilyang), and Sweet Buchanan (Nana Maring). Joining them is the Taumbayan ensemble, composed of veteran cast members alongside new talent: Beng Jordan, Jerome Ferguson, Joseph Sy, Jonathan Montes, Lian Silverio, Peachy Dumaya, and Phil Panganiban.
The Koro is performed by Tanghalang Bagong Sibol with lead dancers JM Ursula and Joch Bucacao. The production also features T’boli epic chanter Rosie Godwino Sula, a recognized Manlilikha ng Bayan (National Living Treasure).
The staging is directed by CJ Andaluz, written and composed by Frank G. Rivera, with 2026 musical arrangement and direction by Pipo Cifra, choreography by Anthony Cruz, production design by Ohm David, costume design by Raqs Regalado, lighting design by Charlotte Despuez, and technical direction by Roman Cruz.
This performance marks a major full-circle moment for the show. In 1992, Ambon, Ulan, Baha was the final production staged at the MET before its extended closure. The 2026 run also coincides with the 52nd anniversary of Sining Kambayoka, the pioneering theater company founded by Rivera at Mindanao State University.
The show integrates modern stage technology—including actual rainfall, aerial sequences, and visual projections—with traditional Meranaw chants, folklore, music, and dance.
The production is presented by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Metropolitan Theater, and Pixel Art Media Production Co.
26 September: 2:00 PM (Matinee / Press Preview) | 7:00 PM (Gala Performance)
27 September: 10:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 6:00 PM
Tickets: PHP 1,500 (Reserved Seating) | PHP 1,000 (General Admission) via Ticketnation.ph