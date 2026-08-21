The original ethno-pop-rock zarzuela Ambon, Ulan, Baha returns to the Manila stage this September, starring CJ Navato as Nonoy, Thea Astley as Inday, Anton Juan as Don Calixto, and Rendell Sanchez as Doctor Anton. The production brings a powerful message about environmental crisis to the historic Metropolitan Theater (MET) on 26 and 27 September 2026.

The story

First written in 1976 as Kaingin and expanded into a full zarzuela in 1978, the plot follows young lovers Nonoy and Inday in the fictional Barrio Magubat. Their lives are upended when a logging operation backed by Don Calixto strips the forest, leading to a catastrophic flood that reshapes their entire community.



The cast & creative team