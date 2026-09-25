Heathers’ is bringing high school’s meanest squad to Manila
Thirty-seven years after the original film, the arena has changed, but the instinct to belong remains untouched.
Thirty-seven years after the original film, the arena has changed, but the instinct to belong remains untouched.
Heathers the Musical is coming to Manila, running from 21 January to 7 February 2027 at The Theatre at Solaire. Adapted from Daniel Waters’ 1989 film, this dark comedy drops us straight into Westerberg High. It is a universe where social capital dictates who gets noticed, who gets ignored, and who stays trapped on the sidelines.
Controlling the hallways is high school’s meanest squad — the Heathers. Chandler, Duke and McNamara form a ruthless trio holding absolute authority over the student body hierarchy.
Then there is Veronica Sawyer. She wants a piece of that action. Tired of sitting on the margins, she wants into the meanest squad everyone pays attention to. To score her pass, she changes her wardrobe, tweaks her behavior, and starts playing by a set of rules she did not write.
The show dials up the drama for comedic effect, but the core engine running the plot feels totally familiar. Popularity is a ranking system, and every teen is trying to navigate high school’s meanest squad without getting eaten alive.
Back in 1989, when the original movie landed in theaters, that mean-squad dynamic was tied strictly to physical space. You could scan a cafeteria table, a hallway, a classroom, or a party and instantly tell where everyone stood. Who sat with whom, who landed the invite, and who got ignored were clear, visible signs of status enforced by the crowd on top.
In 2026, the reach of high school’s meanest squad does not stop at the campus gates. A single messy moment gets screenshotted and shared in seconds, or a petty argument spills into a group chat long after the final bell.
Photos circulate among hundreds of kids who were nowhere near the actual scene. Plus, with likes, follower counts, views and comments, social clout is mapped out in actual numbers.
The tech completely overhauled how status gets flexed and distributed, but the central question hasn’t changed a bit: Who gets seen, and who gets left out in the cold by the mean squad?
Veronica’s push to join high school’s meanest squad comes straight out of that question. She wants the attention and protection that come with top-tier status, even if staying there means adapting to their authority and abandoning her real self.
That trade-off keeps her story relevant to the modern era. The original 1989 film captured a pre-digital high school hierarchy, but in 2026, the reach of high school’s meanest squad follows students straight into their bedrooms through their screens.
The Heathers hold power because they set the terms of acceptance. Heather Chandler reigns supreme at the head of high school’s meanest squad, deciding who belongs in her circle. Heather Duke watches for any opportunity to move up, while Heather McNamara focuses on maintaining her current spot.
Veronica gains entry by falling in line. Her status instantly skyrockets, but so does her capacity for cruelty. To stay on top with high school’s meanest squad, she has to participate in tearing other students down.
The track “Candy Store” turns that trade-off into a central song, presenting membership in high school’s meanest squad as an attractive deal. The takeaway is straightforward: sitting with the squad brings social rewards, but keeping your seat requires total obedience.
Then comes J.D., who brings a whole different response to the system. Instead of trying to join high school’s meanest squad, he wants to destroy the entire hierarchy completely. Veronica finds herself caught in the middle between both approaches, learning firsthand the misery of being an outcast and the price tag of fitting in with the squad.
Thirty-seven years after the original film, the arena has changed, but the instinct to belong remains untouched. In the Manila production, those tensions come to life through Gerardine Sacdalan as Veronica Sawyer, alongside Louis Hearsey as J.D., Liberty Stottor as Heather Chandler, Jessica Ibadin as Heather Duke and Lou Henry as Heather McNamara.
For all the shifts between 1989 and 2026, the main question never goes out of style: How much of yourself are you willing to trade away just to run with high school’s meanest squad?