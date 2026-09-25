RuPaul, Drag Race icons in ‘Stop! That! Train!’
RuPaul and Drag Race favorites Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale and more bring camp, chaos and comedy to the big screen for a limited two-day run
RuPaul and Drag Race favorites Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale and more bring camp, chaos and comedy to the big screen for a limited two-day run
Hold onto your wigs, Drag Race obsessives, because the Mother of all train wrecks is rolling into Philippine theaters.
Stop! That! Train! pulled into Robinsons Movieworld today, 25 September, but you better move fast because this two-day victory lap wraps up on 26 September.
Brought to life by Hairspray ringmaster Adam Shankman, this 95-minute explosion of pure, unadulterated camp drops RuPaul straight into the oval office as US President Judy Gagwell. Clustered around the commander-in-chief is a legendary royalty lineup featuring Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Symone.
The plot goes completely off the rails when a apocalyptic "Stormaganza" slams into a high-speed locomotive. Cabin crew besties Tess and DeeDee are forced to join forces with the snobby first-class staff and President Gagwell herself to dodge total disaster before the clock runs out.
Seeing this squad of fan favorites share a movie screen is the ultimate treat, but catching it requires fast action. You can catch the daily showtimes through 26 September exclusively at Robinsons Movieworld locations inside Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Pavia, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu. Once that final 26 September curtain drops, this theatrical joyride leaves the station for good.