Hold onto your wigs, Drag Race obsessives, because the Mother of all train wrecks is rolling into Philippine theaters.

Stop! That! Train! pulled into Robinsons Movieworld today, 25 September, but you better move fast because this two-day victory lap wraps up on 26 September.

Brought to life by Hairspray ringmaster Adam Shankman, this 95-minute explosion of pure, unadulterated camp drops RuPaul straight into the oval office as US President Judy Gagwell. Clustered around the commander-in-chief is a legendary royalty lineup featuring Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Latrice Royale, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Symone.