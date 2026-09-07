“I would consider running away from politics. Tatakbo ako palayo,” she said.

Beyond the lighthearted remark, Cuneta offered a serious explanation for why she prefers to remain outside the political arena. For the veteran actress and singer, mistakes made by entertainers and those committed by public officials carry vastly different consequences.

“Sa showbiz it is so understandable na iba-iba ang taste ng tao. ’Yung iba Sharonian, ’yung iba hindi. Okay lang,” she explained.

Cuneta pointed out that when celebrities make mistakes, the impact does not necessarily extend to an entire population. Public officials, however, make decisions that can directly affect thousands or even millions of people.

“Kapag ang politiko nagkamali, may maaapektuhan usually daang libo, milyon and that’s a very big responsibility,” she said.

The Megastar acknowledged that she may possess qualities that could be useful in public service, but she believes political life requires something beyond intelligence and compassion.

“And I may have the smarts. I may have the heart for it. Ang lagi kong sinasabi, I will never have the stomach for it,” Cuneta added.

Her position is notable given her proximity to politics through members of her family. Yet despite the possibility that her celebrity and decades-long connection with the Filipino public could translate into political support, Cuneta appears determined to keep her own career away from elective office.

After decades of commanding stages, movie screens and television, the Megastar seems perfectly content with one kind of race she has no intention of joining—the race for political office.