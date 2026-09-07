The DND said the recent Senate concurrence in the Philippines-Canada Status of Visiting Forces Agreement could pave the way for Canada’s participation in bilateral exercises and multilateral activities with other SOVFA partners, including the United States, Japan and Australia.

The two officials also discussed possible cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, unmanned systems, electronic warfare and spaceport operations.

They also exchanged views on shared challenges, particularly cyber-enabled threats such as radicalization and disinformation.

Pedregosa reiterated the DND’s support for Manila hosting Canada’s Office of the Senior Military Representative to the Indo-Pacific.

He also thanked Canada for technical assistance, particularly in dark vessel detection.

The meeting builds on the Statement of Intent signed by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty in June 2026 to strengthen bilateral defense relations.