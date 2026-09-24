The Philippines is expanding its tropical fruit export markets, sending nearly 1 metric ton of fresh durian and mangosteen to Canada as the government seeks new destinations for high-value agricultural products.

A trial shipment bound for Vancouver contained 300 kilos of durian and 120 kilos of mangosteen for Canadian buyer Fresh Makers Ltd. Another shipment carrying 300 kilos of durian and 200 kilos of mangosteen was scheduled to leave for Toronto today, 24 September.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the shipments support the government’s effort to create new markets for Philippine farm products and increase opportunities for growers.

“The latest shipments of fresh durian and mangosteen is part of our broader effort of the Marcos administration to find new markets for local agricultural commodities to bolster farm incomes and sustain rural development,” Tiu Laurel said.

The Department of Agriculture is also working to expand exports of other high-value commodities, including cacao, coffee and okra, as it seeks to diversify the country’s agricultural export base.

DA Undersecretary for High Value Export Crops and Agri-Fishery Export Development and Promotion Philip C. Young said the initiative is aimed at converting overseas market opportunities into business for farmers and exporters.

“These shipments underscore our unwavering resolve to position Philippine produce at the forefront of international trade,” Young said.

The Canada shipments add to the exporter’s experience in the European market, where three air cargo shipments of fresh durian have already been completed for France, with weekly shipments continuing.

The fruits were transported to Canada through Philippine Airlines flights.

The DA said the expansion of agricultural exports is important as the country’s farm trade deficit has exceeded $11 billion annually since 2022.