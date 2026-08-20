The Filipinas were outclassed in a 38-85 whipping at the hands of world No. 7 Canadians that shattered their semifinal hopes in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at the Astros Arena in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Gilas Women fell victim to Final Four-bound unbeaten Canada’s relentless charge. The Canadians opened with a 9-0 salvo followed by another massive 12-0 blast to end the first quarter with a comfortable 23-4 lead.

It just continued to go downhill from there for Gilas Women as they slumped to a 0-2 win-loss record in Group B tied with Senegal, which they will try to beat today to save some measure of pride.

“Yeah, obviously this is a really tough game for a coach to coach, but it's also tough for players to play when the game is over in the first or second quarter,” Gilas Women head coach BT Toews said.

“Canada's defense took us out of it, especially the side pick and roll.”

The Philippines outscored Canada, 18-16, in the third quarter but was dominated again by the Canadians in the final canto, 9-23.

Shaina Pellington gave Canada its biggest lead with a merciless pull-up jumper with 16 seconds left for the final scoreline.

“We adjusted in the second half with high ball screens, but it was too little too late. Maybe my adjustment was too slow,” Toews said.

“I think what we saw today was a 30th-ranked team in the world playing a seventh-ranked team. Except that I know that we can play better than we played today. It just became a complete domination in every statistical category.”

Jack Animam was the lone bright spot for Gilas Women, after tallying 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in nearly 30 minutes of harrowing experience on the floor.