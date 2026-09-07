MORYON: When grief demands justice
A Filipino reimagining of Guy de Maupassant’s 'Mother Sauvage' set during the Japanese Occupation in Marinduque.
A Filipino reimagining of Guy de Maupassant’s 'Mother Sauvage' set during the Japanese Occupation in Marinduque.
A mother. A son at war. A choice that could test everything she believes in.
Far Eastern University Theater Guild (FTG) opens its 93rd season with MORYON, a Filipino reimagining of Guy de Maupassant’s Mother Sauvage, written and directed by Dudz Teraña.
Set in Mogpog, Marinduque, during the Japanese Occupation, the play follows Caridad, a mother waiting for her son Joaquin, a young guerrilla determined to prove his worth. When war reaches her doorstep, she is forced to confront a choice that puts her faith, sense of justice and love for her son to the test.
The story unfolds against the Moriones tradition, as masked devotees fill the streets while the realities of occupation reshape the lives of the community.
By bringing Maupassant’s moral dilemma into the history and traditions of Marinduque, MORYON offers a distinctly Filipino take on grief, violence, faith and justice. It asks how far a person can go when grief demands its own reckoning.
Maria Alexandra Mayano and Maria Ysabel R. delos Reyes alternate as Caridad, while Dave Bambang and Aldin Covarrubias portray Esteban.
MORYON runs at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio from 1 October to 28 November, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The house opens at 6:00 PM, with the performance at 6:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive 30 to 60 minutes early for a free guided walk around FEU’s Art Deco Campus.
Tickets:
₱150 – FEU students, faculty, staff, and FEU/FTG alumni with Alumni ID
₱250 – Non-FEU students with valid ID
₱500 – FTG alumni without Alumni ID, PWDs and senior citizens
₱700 – General public
Visit FTG on social media for more details.