A mother. A son at war. A choice that could test everything she believes in.

Far Eastern University Theater Guild (FTG) opens its 93rd season with MORYON, a Filipino reimagining of Guy de Maupassant’s Mother Sauvage, written and directed by Dudz Teraña.

Set in Mogpog, Marinduque, during the Japanese Occupation, the play follows Caridad, a mother waiting for her son Joaquin, a young guerrilla determined to prove his worth. When war reaches her doorstep, she is forced to confront a choice that puts her faith, sense of justice and love for her son to the test.

The story unfolds against the Moriones tradition, as masked devotees fill the streets while the realities of occupation reshape the lives of the community.