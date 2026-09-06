The said retrieval was prompted by a social media post from a Sitio Lemtlosong resident in Brgy. Lamhaku on Friday, who sought official assistance after finding the eagle distressed on the ground.

The report noted that the raptor struggled to fly despite multiple attempts and had been seen feeding shortly before showing signs of distress.

Upon verification, the retrieval response team immediately deployed to safely secure the raptor before transporting it to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center XII. The eagle is currently undergoing veterinary examination and rehabilitation to assess its physical health for eventual release back into its natural habitat.

DENR-12 commended the concerned citizen for promptly reporting the distressed wildlife and seeking assistance from the proper authorities instead of attempting to keep or handle the raptor without the necessary knowledge and equipment.