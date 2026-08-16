Emboc then coordinated with authorities for the eagle’s proper turnover.

Personnel from the Protected Area Management Office-Mt. Apo Natural Park (PAMO-MANP) took custody of the bird and brought it to the City Veterinary Office for a medical examination.

Veterinarians found no serious injuries but determined that the eagle was weak and required further observation and rehabilitation.

Following its initial examination, the bird was transferred to the Temporary Wildlife Rescue Shelter of PENRO Cotabato in Barangay Amas, Kidapawan City, where it will be cared for until it recovers.

Authorities hope the eagle can eventually be released back into the wild.

PAMO-MANP reminded the public that wildlife should not be captured or kept as pets without the necessary permits and urged residents who encounter distressed wild animals to coordinate with authorities.