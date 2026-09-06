BI records showed Welch was convicted in the United States in 2006 of sexual assault and a pattern of abuse involving a child. The victim was identified as 14 years old.

Welch was excluded under provisions of Philippine immigration law covering foreign nationals whose presence is considered prejudicial to the public interest.

The case followed the exclusion of another American national, Christopher Jon Plowman, 57, at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on 16 August.

Plowman arrived aboard an EVA Air flight from Taipei and was excluded after BI officers verified a criminal record involving a child, for which he was convicted in the United States in 2005.

“These cases demonstrate our commitment to keeping children and vulnerable persons safe. The Philippines will not be a refuge for foreign nationals with criminal records involving the sexual abuse of children,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

Viado said BI frontline and enforcement units remain vigilant in screening foreign nationals and prioritizing the exclusion of individuals who may pose a threat to the public.