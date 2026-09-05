Under the measure, illicit products include those without required government registrations, internal revenue stamps and graphic health warnings, as well as products sold below the minimum price prescribed by law.

The ordinance authorizes regular inspections and the confiscation of suspected illicit products while strengthening coordination between the municipal government and national enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Trade and Industry and Food and Drug Administration.

Business establishments will also be required to comply with anti-illicit trade regulations as a condition for the issuance and continued validity of their business permits.

Violations may lead to the suspension or revocation of permits, while major or large-volume cases may be referred to national authorities for appropriate action under existing laws.

The ordinance further establishes a Local Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force, which will oversee intelligence sharing, enforcement coordination and capacity-building efforts among local personnel and concerned agencies.

It also provides for the establishment of a registry of violators, regular training of enforcement personnel, public information campaigns, annual implementation reports and periodic assessments of the municipality’s anti-illicit trade campaign.

The local measure comes amid continued engagement among local stakeholders on the economic and social impact of illicit tobacco trade, including its effects on government revenues, legitimate businesses and community welfare.

Local officials also cited the strategic location of San Ildefonso and the broader Ilocos Sur and Region 1 areas, particularly their proximity to other regions where illicit trade activity could potentially enter or move through local communities.

With the enactment of the ordinance, San Ildefonso joins other local governments that have taken steps to strengthen their role in combating illicit tobacco products.