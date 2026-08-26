The team inspected cigarette vendors for possible violations involving the sale of non-compliant tobacco products, including those without the required Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps, Graphic Health Warnings (GHWs) and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) requirements.

During the operation, the team issued formal warnings and conducted information dissemination among vendors regarding their potential legal liabilities under Republic Act No. 12022, or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, as well as other applicable tax laws and regulations.

Police said the operation yielded negative results, with no violations requiring the filing of criminal charges noted during the inspection.