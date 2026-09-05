Police said the buy-bust operation was conducted at around 12:39 p.m. in Barangay Ignacio B. Jurado by personnel from the Cagayan Provincial Police Office’s Provincial Intelligence Unit and Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Lasam Police Station, and the 3rd Maneuver Force Platoon of the 2nd Cagayan Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities recovered three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The seized items had a combined weight of 91.41 grams and an estimated street value of P621,588.

The evidence was immediately marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of two elected barangay officials and a representative from the Department of Justice.

The suspects and the seized items were brought to the Lasam Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. Police said charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects.

Police Regional Office 2 Regional Director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez said the police would continue to intensify operations against illegal drugs across the region.

“The success of this operation is an important step in our continuing efforts to protect our fellow citizens from the threat of illegal drugs. We will not stop pursuing those involved while ensuring that every operation is conducted in accordance with the law and with full respect for human rights,” Rodriguez said.

He also urged the public to continue working with law enforcement authorities by providing information on activities linked to illegal drugs.

The operation forms part of PRO 2’s continuing campaign against illegal drugs and other criminal activities in the region.