“I'd like to be very accurate. As far as I know, all cases are now with a regional trial court in Quezon City,” said Dato when asked if there is still pending cases before the DOJ.

He said, “So, none, no preliminary investigation is pending before the Department of Justice and our prosecutors are prosecuting the case before the regional trial court in Quezon City.”

To recall, in June 2026, the Supreme Court granted a motion filed by state prosecutors to transfer all criminal cases from the local courts in Laguna and Batangas to the Quezon City Regional Trial Courts.

It was authorized due to high security risks and the sensitive, high-profile nature of the trials.

On the other hand, gaming tycoon Charlie "Atong" Ang remains a fugitive, though the 21 of his co-accused are in law enforcement custody.

The suspects are facing non-bailable charges of kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention, thus they cannot seek temporary liberty while their trials proceed.

Up to now, Ang is the sole remaining suspect at large and is being sought by authorities since the courts in Laguna and Batangas in January 2026 issued warrants for his arrest.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) subsequently raised the bounty for information leading to his arrest to ₱20 million and secured an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Ang, through his legal counsel, maintained his innocence and urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) to drop his inclusion in the case.

Under custody are a total of 21 co-accused individuals that includes active and former police officers—such as a former chief of the NCRPO regional drug enforcement unit—as well as civilians who worked as security personnel and employees at Ang’s cockfighting arenas.