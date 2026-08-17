Agents subsequently raided a residence in Silang where the operation was allegedly being run. Dongalo said betting activity was particularly high during late-night hours because many of its customers were based overseas.

Seven individuals were arrested during the operation, while authorities seized about 15 computers and other electronic devices.

An initial cyber forensic examination by NBI agents yielded findings indicating that the equipment was being used for illegal online cockfighting, Dongalo said.

According to the NBI official, the operators made bettors believe they were wagering on actual online cockfights when the results were allegedly fabricated.

“They make it appear na may online sabong. Pero actually, gawa-gawa nila,” Dongalo said.

He said the system allegedly allowed the operators to monitor how much bettors were wagering and manipulate outcomes to make them lose.

Dongalo said the operation generated millions of pesos daily because of the volume of betting transactions.

The NBI also raised concern over the ages of the suspects, who were between 18 and 24 years old. Some were information technology graduates, while others were IT undergraduates.

“The nakabahala, pabata ng pabata,” Dongalo said.

Investigators believe the young suspects may have been recruited or directed by a larger group behind the operation.

The NBI is conducting follow-up investigations to identify the alleged operators, determine the extent of the group's activities and establish whether other individuals were involved.

The bureau said the case against the arrested suspects is being prepared for prosecution.