The courtesy visit opened discussions on possible projects that could bring greater international attention to lesser-known Philippine destinations, homegrown products and experiences.

With the Philippines preparing to host the ASEAN Summit in 2026, the potential partnership could also provide another international platform to showcase what the country has to offer.

Llegado’s personal interests make tourism promotion a natural fit for her reign. An entrepreneur and hiking enthusiast, she has expressed enthusiasm about introducing Philippine destinations and experiences to a wider global audience.

Her historic victory gives that mission an even bigger stage.

Llegado became only the second Filipina to capture the Miss Supranational crown, following Mutya Datul’s landmark victory in 2013. Her triumph ended a 13-year wait for another Philippine winner in the international competition.

But her homecoming activities have not been limited to official meetings and celebrations.

Llegado also joined Mister Supranational 2026 Pedro Cordero Infantes and Miss and Mister Supranational Organization representative Werner Wessels in spending time with the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

Instead of simply making a ceremonial appearance, the group personally helped repack relief supplies intended for Filipino families affected by recent severe weather.

The activity provided a different picture of pageant royalty—one centered not on gowns, crowns or photo opportunities, but on lending a hand to people facing difficult circumstances.

Together, the tourism discussions and relief initiative illustrate the direction Llegado can take during her international reign: using the visibility that comes with her crown to introduce the Philippines to the world while remaining connected to communities at home.

For the Filipina queen, the months ahead could become an opportunity to transform international recognition into meaningful work.

Llegado returned home carrying one of pageantry’s coveted crowns. Now, she is showing that the greater measure of her reign may ultimately be found in what she chooses to do with the platform it has given her.