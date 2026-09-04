CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill No. 9512, seeking to declare the centuries-old Dao Tree (Dracontomelon dao) in Malasag, Barangay Cugman, as the Cagayan de Oro Heritage Tree and a tourist attraction.

The measure, authored by 2nd District Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez, has been transmitted to the Senate for consideration.

Estimated to be more than 300 years old, the Dao Tree stands about 49 meters high and 2.20 meters in diameter. It is considered one of the biggest and oldest Dao trees in the Philippines and a living testament to Cagayan de Oro’s natural and cultural heritage.