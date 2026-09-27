In a briefing, the 4ID highlighted the Division’s major campaign accomplishments and operational gains, as well as its continuing efforts to sustain internal peace and security through focused security operations, community engagement, support to local government units, and strengthened coordination with government agencies and other stakeholders.

During the awarding ceremony at the Montalvan Hall, Nafarrete conferred the Gold Cross and Silver Cross medals on 12 outstanding military personnel of the 4ID for their performance, dedication, and significant contributions to mission accomplishments.

Likewise, 17 civilian peace partners were recognized and given the CSAFP Commendation Medal and Ribbon for their invaluable support and contributions to the government’s peace and development efforts, particularly in sustaining the gains achieved through the whole-of-nation approach.

In his message during the Talk to Troops, the CSAFP underscored that the accomplishments of the 4ID reflect not only the dedication of its personnel but also the strong cooperation and trust established with communities and peace partners.

“These awards recognize different contributions to the same mission. Combat accomplishment is not the end of our work. Our objective is not simply to defeat an armed group. Our objective is to create a security environment in where communities can live without intimidation, government can function, and development can take hold. That is why the work of the Diamond Division extends every operation,” he said.

“The partners we recognize today demonstrate this as well. Across your area of responsibility, government and civilian partners are working with you to sustain its needs. They bring services, livelihood, and development opportunities to communities. Those efforts matter because we create opportunities that others must be able to build upon. We create a space for peace and development. Our partners have to fill that space with something that people can see, use, and trust. To our civilian and government partners, maraming maraming salamat for standing with the Diamond Division,” he added.