Bare under the sun: Tree cutting along Quirino Avenue sparks backlash

The concrete roads and sidewalks along Quirino Avenue were once shaded by rows of old trees that provided relief from the heat and lined key landmarks such as the Bureau of Plant Industry and the Manila Zoo.
Today, much of that canopy has disappeared.
The trees that once lined portions of the avenue have been cut down, leaving behind stumps exposed to the heat along one of Manila’s busiest roads.
The tree removal followed permits issued on 26 March by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–National Capital Region allowing “tree-cutting and earth-balling” operations for projects of San Miguel Corporationunder the Southern Access Link Expressway Corporation and Skyway developments.
The covered areas reportedly included Quirino Avenue and portions of San Marcelino Street up to Roxas Boulevard in Malate, Manila.
Photos of the cleared roadside areas have circulated widely online, fueling concerns over the shrinking number of green spaces in the city and the possible increase in surface heat along the road.
Some netizens also questioned whether “earth-balling” — a process intended to relocate trees rather than cut them down entirely — had actually been conducted.
Under DENR regulations, tree-cutting permits typically require permit holders to plant 50 to 100 saplings as part of replacement and mitigation measures.
As of writing, neither San Miguel Corporation nor the DENR has issued a detailed public statement addressing concerns surrounding the project.