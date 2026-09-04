The screening also highlighted the continuing partnership between filmmakers and cinema exhibitors at a time when support for locally produced movies remains crucial to keeping Philippine films visible on the big screen.

At the heart of “Life After You” is the pairing of two acclaimed actresses from different generations—Diamond Star Maricel Soriano and Padilla.

Soriano’s participation brings decades of dramatic experience to the project, while Padilla continues to expand a body of work that has established her as one of her generation’s notable dramatic performers.

Behind the camera is Ancheta, whose task is to bring together the emotional strengths of her leading ladies in a story positioned as one of the major Filipino dramas arriving in cinemas this year.

The exhibitors’ screening offered cinema partners an early glimpse of the finished film before audiences get their turn to experience the story.

For Padilla and the team behind the project, the occasion was also an opportunity to recognize theater operators for continuing to provide space for Filipino stories amid an increasingly competitive entertainment landscape.

With Maricel Soriano and Bela Padilla leading its cast and Marla Ancheta at the helm, “Life After You” now enters the final stretch of its journey to theaters.

“Life After You” opens in cinemas nationwide on September 9, 2026.