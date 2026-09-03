ITOGON, Benguet — Several roads in Itogon remained impassable Thursday after landslides triggered by heavy rains from the southwest monsoon, according to the municipal disaster office.
Personnel of the Ampucao Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council conducted clearing operations along the Kias-Philex Provincial Road in Sitio Caloog, Barangay Ampucao, on 3 September.
Workers from Philex Mining Corp. also assisted in clearing debris from the landslide.
In a 9:30 a.m. road advisory, the Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the affected section of the Kias-Philex Provincial Road in Caloog had been cleared and was already passable.
However, the Saddle-Hartwell-Lumbag Municipal Road, Samuyao Barangay Road and Tapsan Barangay Road in Barangay Ampucao remained impassable.
The Baguio-Itogon National Road in Goldfield, Poblacion, was also closed to traffic. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes through Midas, Ucab, Kias or Virac.
Meanwhile, the Antamok-Loacan Proper road in Barangay Loacan remained open.
Authorities advised motorists to exercise caution along the Baguio-Itogon National Road at First Gate, Ucab, where only one lane is passable, as well as along the Kias-Philex Provincial Road in Eureka, Barangay Ampucao, and Midas Road in Barangay Ucab.