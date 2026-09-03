Workers from Philex Mining Corp. also assisted in clearing debris from the landslide.

In a 9:30 a.m. road advisory, the Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the affected section of the Kias-Philex Provincial Road in Caloog had been cleared and was already passable.

However, the Saddle-Hartwell-Lumbag Municipal Road, Samuyao Barangay Road and Tapsan Barangay Road in Barangay Ampucao remained impassable.

The Baguio-Itogon National Road in Goldfield, Poblacion, was also closed to traffic. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes through Midas, Ucab, Kias or Virac.

Meanwhile, the Antamok-Loacan Proper road in Barangay Loacan remained open.

Authorities advised motorists to exercise caution along the Baguio-Itogon National Road at First Gate, Ucab, where only one lane is passable, as well as along the Kias-Philex Provincial Road in Eureka, Barangay Ampucao, and Midas Road in Barangay Ucab.