Several roads in Itogon, Benguet, were closed or placed under restricted access on Monday, 31 August, due to landslides, rockfalls and rising river levels brought by heavy rains.
The Itogon Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said multiple road sections were impassable as of Monday morning.
In Barangay Tinongdan, the Keweng-Depey road section remained closed.
In Barangay Ampucao, the Saddle-Hartwell-Lumbag Municipal Road, Samuyao Barangay Road, Tapsan Barangay Road and Midway Road in Dalicno were also impassable.
Heavy rains also caused fluctuating water levels along the Antamok River in Barangay Loacan, making the Antamok-Luneta, Antamok-Loacan Proper and Labilab-Petican road sections impassable.
The Baguio-Itogon National Road at Goldfield in Poblacion was completely closed to traffic. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes via Midas and Ucab or Kias and Virac.