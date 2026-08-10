The Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road was closed at Barangay Beckel in La Trinidad due to a road cut, with light vehicles rerouted through the Marlboro-Beckel and Labey-Lacamen roads.

The Abatan-Mankayan-Cervantes Road at Tabio in Mankayan also remained impassable following a soil collapse Monday morning. Clearing operations using municipal equipment were ongoing.

The Tawang-Ambiong Road was closed for safety reasons, while the Baguio-Itogon Road at Sitio Goldfield in Barangay Poblacion, Itogon, was blocked by mudflows.

Meanwhile, Kennon Road remained closed to non-residents due to heavy rainfall, mudflows and rockslides in Tuba. Local residents were allowed to pass with extreme caution.

Several other roads were reduced to single-lane traffic.

The Baguio-Bontoc Road, or Halsema Highway, was one-lane passable at Km. 48 and Km. 49 in Paoay, Atok.

One-lane access was also reported along the Governor Bado Dangwa National Road covering Kapangan, Kibungan and Bakun, and the Congressman Andres Acop Cosalan Road spanning Bokod, Kabayan and Buguias.

Marcos Highway, or the Ben Palispis-Jose Aspiras Highway, remained the primary alternate route for motorists and public transportation traveling to and from Baguio City.

Naguilian Road, or Baguio-Bauang Road, remained passable as clearing and drainage monitoring continued following flooding and landslides in Baguio City and Sablan.

Motorists using Naguilian Road were advised to exercise caution due to localized flooding in Barangay Irisan and ongoing debris clearing near Barangay Banangan in Sablan.