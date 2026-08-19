Strong currents from the overflowing Sta. Fe River battered the Barangay Sta. Fe hall on Wednesday, 19 August, as continuous heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon continued to affect Zambales.
Around 800 residents on the northern side of the barangay have been isolated since 9 August after strong currents destroyed a bridge connecting the community to the rest of San Marcelino and damaged nearby slope protection.
Runoff from the swollen river has also repeatedly inundated the Sta. Fe Barangay Hall and multipurpose hall, with strong currents threatening the structures.
The local government, led by Mayor Elvis Soria, and rescue groups have resorted to alternative means of reaching isolated families, including makeshift high-line or zipline systems to transport essential supplies across the raging waters.
SanMar Solar Renewable Energy/ACEN recently provided 300 relief packs containing food and other essential items to affected residents of Barangay Sta. Fe.
Soria thanked the company for extending assistance to the community.
“Mahalaga ang pagtutulungan ng iba’t ibang sektor upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga komunidad na dumaranas ng matinding epekto ng kalamidad,” Soria said.