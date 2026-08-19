Strong currents from the overflowing Sta. Fe River battered the Barangay Sta. Fe hall on Wednesday, 19 August, as continuous heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon continued to affect Zambales.

Around 800 residents on the northern side of the barangay have been isolated since 9 August after strong currents destroyed a bridge connecting the community to the rest of San Marcelino and damaged nearby slope protection.