Police described the suspect as a former barangay kagawad and a regional high-value individual included in the police target list under COPLAN RAM.

Authorities recovered four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing about 1.9 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P12,920.

Police also seized a P500 bill used as buy-bust money, 11 P500 boodle bills, a plastic sachet, black pouch, ball cap, cellular phone and motorcycle.

The seized items were inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of the suspect and mandatory witnesses, police said.

The suspect is expected to face charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.