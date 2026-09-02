The MILF members were reportedly bound for Munai town in the province.

A police report said that at about 7:30 a.m., personnel of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PMFC), Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, together with the 5th Mechanized Battalion of the Philippine Army, conducted checkpoint operations and verified an MILF convoy composed of 23 vehicles and five motorcycles.

The convoy also passed minor checkpoints before it was finally stopped at a joint police and Army checkpoint backed by two armored personnel carriers.

During the verification and inspection, the convoy was unable to present pertinent documents or proof showing prior coordination with the concerned authorities regarding its movement through the area.

The mayor said that to ensure public safety and maintain peace and order, PNP and AFP personnel facilitated the safe and orderly return of the convoy from Kolambugan, Lanao del Norte, to its place of origin in Picong, Lanao del Sur.

The mayor said that, except for the traffic buildup, no untoward incident took place during the stoppage.

Police Col. Leo De Leon Sua, provincial director of the Lanao del Norte Police Provincial Office, for his part, reported that the action taken by government security forces was intended to ensure public safety and proper coordination while respecting existing peace mechanisms.

“Our primary concern is the safety and security of everyone. We recognize and respect the existing peace mechanisms, and we encourage all concerned parties to observe proper coordination before undertaking organized movements, particularly those involving large convoys. This will help prevent misunderstandings and ensure that peace and order are maintained in our communities,” He said.

He further assured the public that the police will continue working closely with the AFP, local government units and other peace and security partners to maintain a peaceful and secure environment throughout the province.