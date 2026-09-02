Rice accounted for the biggest share of losses at P1.86 billion. About 66,594 hectares of rice areas were affected, resulting in 58,631 metric tons of production losses.

Despite the damage, the DA said the rice losses represent only 0.29% of the country’s 20.29-million-metric-ton annual production target.

Corn losses were placed at P103.61 million, with 1,680 hectares affected and 3,665 metric tons of production lost, equivalent to 0.04% of the annual production target of 8.8 million metric tons.

Other affected commodities include cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry. Agricultural infrastructure, machinery and equipment were also damaged.

The DA said it has prepared P609.79 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice and corn seeds, vegetables and planting materials, for affected producers.

The National Food Authority has also released 9,260 bags of milled rice to affected local governments in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. has set aside P35.67 million in indemnification for 5,005 insured farmers and fisherfolk.

Affected producers may also access the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Loan Program, which provides loans of up to P25,000 payable over three years at zero interest.

The DA said regional offices are coordinating with local governments, monitoring commodity prices and market flows, and deploying KADIWA trucks to help move agricultural products and assistance in affected areas.

Further damage and production losses are expected as assessment and validation continue.