Rice, corn, cassava, high-value crops, fisheries, livestock and poultry were among those affected, along with agricultural and fishery infrastructure, machinery and equipment.

The DA said damage estimates are expected to rise as regional field offices continue validating reports from affected communities in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

To help farmers and fisherfolk recover, the department has made ₱210.93 million worth of agricultural inputs available, including rice, corn and vegetable seeds.

The National Food Authority has also released 3,631 bags of palay-milled rice to affected local governments in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. has prepared ₱35.67 million in indemnification for 5,005 insured farmers and fisherfolk affected by the weather disturbances.

The Agricultural Credit Policy Council is also offering its Survival and Recovery Loan Program, providing affected farmers with loans of up to ₱25,000, payable over three years without interest.

DA regional offices have deployed logistical support, including KADIWA trucks, to help move agricultural products and assistance to affected areas.

The department is also coordinating with disaster response councils and local governments while monitoring commodity prices and market flows to prevent profiteering.

Further updates will be issued as field assessments continue.