Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said international exposure can help promising agri-enterprises expand beyond the domestic market and gain access to capital and technology.

“Bringing our agri-startups to Taiwan and other international markets opens doors to investment, technology, exports, and commercial partnerships. These opportunities can help promising Filipino enterprises scale while creating more value and opportunities for our farmers, entrepreneurs, and workers,” Tiu Laurel said.

Four of the participating companies were among the Top 40 finalists of the Global Agrifood Innovation Championship, selected from hundreds of applicants.

They include PHYTOSPHERE Agro-Biotech Processing Enterprise, which develops botanical pesticides and agricultural inputs; WamPLVS+, which produces a natural preservative from watermelon peels and rinds; Farmyra Technologies Corp., which applies automation and data analytics to farming; and PETROTECHS, which developed the MusselFlex device and digital platform to reduce manual labor and connect producers with buyers.

The delegation also includes Mira’s Food and Agriventure Inc., Bluecrust Processed Food Manufacturing, Eco-Pure Cleaning Solutions, Jeepney Republic TW, Ferncrest Dairy Farm and Kuya Bs Mushroom Products.

A Philippines-Taiwan Investment Forum is also giving the enterprises an opportunity to pitch directly to importers, investors, industry groups and business leaders.

DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra said the engagement could strengthen agricultural ties while opening commercial opportunities for Filipino innovators.

PTIC-Taipei Trade Representative Anthony Rivera said the initiative had generated trade leads from Taiwanese importers and potential partnerships involving smart agriculture, technology and investment.