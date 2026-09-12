Among the featured products are Autonomous Mobile Robots designed to handle repetitive agricultural tasks, along with smart environmental control systems for poultry and swine operations. The showcase will also include technologies for smart farming, livestock automation, organic production and cold-chain management.

The expo comes as the Philippine government steps up efforts to modernize agriculture. In May, the Department of Agriculture (DA) launched the Philippine Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Program, supported by a $1-billion World Bank financing package intended to improve farm productivity, food supply stability and climate resilience.

For Taiwanese technology providers, the initiative presents opportunities to expand into a Philippine agricultural market facing pressure to produce more efficiently while reducing resource use and strengthening supply chains.

The pavilion will also feature Taiwanese agricultural and food products, including Phalaenopsis orchids, high-mountain teas and specialty food products. These will be presented to Philippine importers, distributors, retailers and food businesses seeking new products for the local market.

Taiwan Expo’s growing presence in the Philippines reflects rising commercial interest between the two markets. Its 2025 edition drew more than 10,000 visitors and buyers and generated about $53.4 million in business opportunities.